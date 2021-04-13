Trending

2021 Tokyo Games moving forward as scheduled

A man walks by a part of Olympic rings displayed at the Japan Olympic Museum situated across from the Japan National Stadium planned to be used for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Friday, April 2, 2021. Many preparations are still up in the air as organizers try to figure out how to hold the postponed games in the middle of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

A man walked by a part of Olympic rings on Friday, April 2, 2021.  (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Tokyo Games appear to be moving forward as scheduled, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chair John Coates said the Games will commence on July 23 as scheduled, without overseas spectators.

Coates reiterated that the health of the athletes, staff and public is still the number one priority.

LIMA, PERU - SEPTEMBER 13: IOC Vice President John Coates gives a report about the tripartite agreement which awards Paris and Los Angeles with the next Olympics of 2024 and 2028 during the 131th IOC Session - 2024 & 2028 Olympics Hosts Announcement at Lima Convention Centre on September 13, 2017 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

LIMA, PERU – SEPTEMBER 13: John Coates gave a report on September 13, 2017 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

 

“The Games will take place and they’ll be the safest Games possible,” Coates said. “All of the countermeasures have been put in place to deal with COVID to ensure that the public, the athletes and all of the other participants are safe. They will take place as scheduled.”

The chairman added that the Games will represent a victory for mankind as life returns to some normality.

