2021 Tokyo Games moving forward as scheduled

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Tokyo Games appear to be moving forward as scheduled, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chair John Coates said the Games will commence on July 23 as scheduled, without overseas spectators.

Coates reiterated that the health of the athletes, staff and public is still the number one priority.

“The Games will take place and they’ll be the safest Games possible,” Coates said. “All of the countermeasures have been put in place to deal with COVID to ensure that the public, the athletes and all of the other participants are safe. They will take place as scheduled.”

The chairman added that the Games will represent a victory for mankind as life returns to some normality.