2020 hopeful Tulsi Gabbard says cancel culture is ‘disservice to our country’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

2020 presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard says promoting cancel culture is a “disservice to our country.” During an interview Thursday, Gabbard said she’s not running to just be president of the Democrats. She wants to be of service to all of the American people.

Gabbard has struggled to gain any serious traction in the polls leading up to the 2020 election, however, analysts have praised her for appealing to a broad base of supporters who’s political ideologies fall scattered on the spectrum.

“I think it’s a disservice to our country and, frankly, dangerous to promote this…this cancel culture because it creates a culture of fear, frankly, for people who want to speak out, who want to share their views and their opinions,” she explained. “There are a lot of things that people say that I disagree with, that I disagree strongly with, but I’m a soldier and I’m willing to lay my life down for the protection and the defense of our rights and freedoms.”

The Hawaii congresswoman reiterated she will not turn her back on anyone, even those with differing political views.