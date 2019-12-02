2020 Democrat hopeful Biden claims an Obama endorsement is not necessary

OAN Newsroom

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has insisted that he doesn’t need former President Barack Obama’s endorsement in the 2020 presidential race. In an interview with Politico Monday, the former vice president said he doesn’t want Obama’s public support because everyone already knows they were close. He also touted his support from the Democrat Party as well as African American voters. However, Obama reportedly confided in another candidate last month and said Biden doesn’t have an intimate connection with voters.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has taken the lead among likely Democrat voters in Illinois. A new poll from Victory Research this week shows Biden with just over 23 percent of voter support after seeing a significant drop since July. The survey was was conducted between November 22nd and November 25th with 1,200 of the state’s likely Democrat voters taking part.

The poll also found Sen. Elizabeth Warren in second place, trailing Biden with more than 17 percent. Additionally, the survey showed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in at almost 16 percent to Sen. Bernie Sanders 15 percent. Illinois residents are set to vote in the presidential primaries on March 17th.

Despite Biden’s lead in some polls, the Trump campaign is looking to capitalize on he Democrat’s gaffes. Campaign staffers are reportedly focusing on Biden’s viral moments. For instance, Biden falsely claimed he’s spent a lot of time with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Joe Biden claims has has "spent a lot of time" with Kim Jong Un. That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019

The Trump campaign plans to continue its focus on these gaffes as Biden still appears to be the Democrat front-runner.