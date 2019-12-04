2020 Democrat candidates react to Kamala Harris dropping out of race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:25 AM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Kamala Harris is the latest candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. The White House hopeful’s Tuesday announcement sparked a number of reactions from the remaining candidates seeking the Democrat nomination.

Shortly after the announcement, reporters asked Joe Biden about his immediate reaction.

Here's Joe Biden reaction when told by reporters in Iowa that Kamala Harris is dropping out ("she is a first-rate intellect, first-rate candidate, real competitor … mixed emotions") — plus his reaction when reporter asks if he would consider Harris for VP (he walks away) pic.twitter.com/jdqMQX83tZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 3, 2019

Julian Castro was asked the same question, prompting him to express frustration with the media. He said the way it has reported on Harris’s campaign has been “grossly unfair and unfortunate.”

“Politico, the New York times, Washington Post — they basically trashed her campaign and focused on one small part of it and I think held her to a different standard a double standard,” said Castro.

Michael Bloomberg also reflected on his relationship with Harris. He said she “seems like a nice person” and expressed sympathy for her.

A recent Business Insider report is now looking at how Harris’s supporters are most likely to vote. According to data collected in November, 77 percent of her supporters were also satisfied with a win from Elizabeth Warren. In fact, Harris supporters prefer Warren 14 percent more than the average Democrat voter.

As election season draws closer, Harris said she’s “still very much in this fight” and plans to continue pushing her campaign values as a senator.