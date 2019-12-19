2020 Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes ‘present’ on impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:03 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard voted present on both articles of impeachment against President Trump, which made her the only member of the chamber not to vote yes or no.

“After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658 page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not, in good conscience, vote either yes or no,” stated Gabbard. “I am standing in the center and decided to vote present.”

However, the Hawaii representative is now receiving major backlash for her decision at such a pivotal moment in history. On Wednesday, former Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill criticized Gabbard’s vote on live television.

“I don’t know what this woman thinks she’s accomplishing by that, I guess getting attention,” she said. “We’re talking about her and…frankly, she’s not relevant to anything.”

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to be caught off guard. After reading the final impeachment tally, she paused noticeably after reading the solo present vote.

After reading the vote totals for Article I of impeachment, @SpeakerPelosi appears to cut off clapping Democrats. The speaker had reportedly told her colleagues not to do so. pic.twitter.com/EdYuI8FesV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2019

Gabbard was the only Democrat presidential candidate who was able to vote on the articles of impeachment. Critics said it was a moment for her to take a strong stand, either way, on impeaching the president.

Other fellow Democrats are questioning the point of the 2020 hopeful’s decision to vote present. Democrat member of the House Judiciary Committee Steve Cohen said Gabbard’s vote is “beyond anything that you can really understand.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Whenever we have a vote, we should vote ‘yes’ and we should vote ‘no.’”

Gabbard tried to explain her reasoning in a video statement.

My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/nmhEL5bi4Q — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

Despite her defense, many said it was a failed effort to stand out, rather than stand up, during such a historic and consequential moment in history.

