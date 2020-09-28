2019 runner-up Vondrousova out in first round in Paris



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - September 20, 2020 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts after her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova Pool via REUTERS/Riccardo Antimiani FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - September 20, 2020 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts after her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova Pool via REUTERS/Riccardo Antimiani

September 28, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Last year’s runner-up Marketa Vondrousova failed to last a round at the French Open when she was thrashed in little more than an hour by Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Monday.

The left-handed Czech, seeded 15, went down 6-1 6-2 as teenager Swiatek dominated throughout with her all-court game.

Vondrousova lost to Ash Barty in last year’s final and looked in dangerous form coming in after a semi-final run in Rome.

Another notable first-round casualty was 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 28th seed, who was beaten in three sets by fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)