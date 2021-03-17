2 workers killed in Wis. warehouse shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at a supermarket distribution center in Wisconsin. Authorities said a worker at the Roundy’s Distribution Center near Milwaukee opened fire and killed two other employees Tuesday night.

Union official: Wisconsin grocery distribution warehouse worker fatally shot two co-workers The shooting happened at a Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) March 17, 2021

After crashing his car during a police pursuit, the gunman was later found dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot. The investigation was ongoing as authorities attempted to determine a motive in the shooting.

Watch for road closures in Oconomowoc south of I94 on Hwy 67. Roundy’s Distribution Center on lockdown due to tactical situation. Avoid the area. @CBS58 updates with @KimShineCBS58 pic.twitter.com/yzB9mDnXm6 — Andy Brovelli🚦🚧🚘 (@ABrovelli) March 17, 2021

Officials said there were no reports of any dispute between the workers prior to the incident. Roundy’s offered condolences and said they are deeply saddened by the incident.