2 workers killed in Wis. warehouse shooting

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at a supermarket distribution center in Wisconsin. Authorities said a worker at the Roundy’s Distribution Center near Milwaukee opened fire and killed two other employees Tuesday night.

 

After crashing his car during a police pursuit, the gunman was later found dead in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot. The investigation was ongoing as authorities attempted to determine a motive in the shooting.

Officials said there were no reports of any dispute between the workers prior to the incident. Roundy’s offered condolences and said they are deeply saddened by the incident.

