2 US bombers fly over Balkans in support of NATO allies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:08 AM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A pair of US Air Force strategic bomber jets fly low over several Southeast European cities. The flight was conducted Monday to reportedly show support for America’s NATO allies in the region.

The fly-over comes after two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested for alleged espionage at a military plant in Southern Albania. During the arrest, the Russian reportedly deployed a “neo-paralyzing spray” that injured two Albanian military guards.

“We are very happy to be here, in the middle of Tirana, in the middle of Albania, for the historic flyover of two B-52 bombers,” said Yuri Kim, US Ambassador to Albania. “As everybody knows, these are some of the biggest aircraft in the US military and they are conducting an exercise, flying over the region, including Albania but not just Albania.”

I spoke w/🇦🇱 DefMinister @nikopeleshi & Chief of Defense Gen. Kingji to wish speedy recovery to the 2 soldiers injured last night while protecting 🇦🇱 military facility. We stand w/our Ally as authorities investigate fully to determine facts & hold accountable those responsible. — Ambassador Yuri Kim (@USAmbAlbania) August 21, 2022

The planes flew over allied countries Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania.

MORE NEWS: Zelensky Thanks Europe For Sanctions Package