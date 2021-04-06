2 terrorist suspects in custody after attempting to illegally enter U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:56 AM PT – Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Two undocumented terrorist suspects wanted by the FBI have been detained. In a statement on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed two illegal immigrants from Yemen who were on the FBI’s terror watchlist and no-fly list are in custody after they were apprehended while illegally crossing the border near California ports of entry.

Agents from the El Centro Station arrested one of the suspects in March. During an interview on Monday, California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa stressed the 26-year-old terrorist suspect is a high value target.

“We have always been just one slip up away from another 9/11,” he stated. “The kind of disaster that happened on 9/11 can be done again with a truck load of fertilizer…can be done again with a stolen aircraft.”

Meanwhile, the second Yemeni man was caught sneaking into the southern border in January while carrying a secret sim card hidden in his shoe. Issa warned if the two aliens had been able to slip back into the general population, they could have been very difficult to find. This presents a grave national security threat.

“They’re simply coming into the neighborhoods to make money,” explained the representative. “Hezbollah for example, targets trying to raise money for unsolicited activities and then fund attacks in Israel and Lebanon.”

The congressman thanked Border Patrol agents for keeping California safe, especially as they are facing increasing strain under the recent surge of migrants.

The southern border is a wall with an open gate that never closes. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 2, 2021

Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz also weighed in by stressing their resources are stretched “awfully thin right now.” He noted that unfortunately, due to the shortage, “way over 100,000” people have managed to get across the border. Ortiz added, he’s concerned for the upcoming summer months as criminal organizations are already taking advantage of the Biden administration’s weak border policies.

MORE NEWS: Top military officials worry China will try to invade Taiwan within the next 10 years