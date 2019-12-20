2 suspected dead, 3 homes destroyed in Philadelphia home explosion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

An investigation and recovery efforts are underway in south Philadelphia after a deadly home explosion left two people presumed dead. The explosion rocked the city’s southern district on Thursday afternoon.

The rowhome suddenly burst into flames, quickly engulfing at least two other adjacent homes.

“There was a guy in there, wrapped up in a mattress,” said one eyewitness. “Like a minute later the whole house collapsed and the guy was still in there.”

SOUTH PHILLY EXPLOSION: Large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky after house explosion, collapse on the 1400 block of S. 8th Street. At least 2 people are trapped. (🎥 sent you @KatieKatro6abc )https://t.co/ckeoAgwj6i pic.twitter.com/ehC16OX7Ey — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) December 19, 2019

Over 100 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze. Neighbors were evacuated while gas and power were quickly shut off to the block.

Officials said they believe the incident may have been caused by a gas leak. However, both the cause of explosion and the death toll were pending confirmation until firefighters could fully extinguish the remaining flames and enter the structures.

“We believe now that there are two people who are missing and presumably deceased…after that, it’s really hard to know,” stated Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “We’re still putting water on pockets of fire, there’s still very severe structural instability…it’s just too dangerous to put anybody else in there.”

Commissioner @ThielAdam's second media briefing: 1 person located in debris, likely deceased. Search continues for at least one other reported occupant. Still a very dangerous situation with potential additional building collapses and possible sinkhole forming under street. https://t.co/mcO1ciq7sY — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 19, 2019

In total, three rowhomes were completely destroyed and two others were severely compromised.