2 Republican governors voice support for impeachment inquiry

UPDATED 12:56 AM PT — Friday, September 27, 2019

Two Republican governors recently announced they are in favor of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which makes them the very first members of the Republican Party to publicly voice support for the investigation.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott was the first GOP chief executive to throw his support behind the impeachment proceedings, saying he is not surprised by the president’s alleged actions. However, Scott warned Democrats to stay focused on the facts. He emphasized that the inquiry needs to be objective and should not be based on political motivations surrounding the upcoming election.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that he also supports a congressional investigation into President Trump.

“Based on the stuff that I’ve read, it’s a deeply disturbing situation and circumstance,” Baker stated. “I think that the proper role and responsibility of Congress at this time is to investigate it and get to the bottom of it.”

Both governors are moderates, who hail from deep blue states. The move to support impeachment goes against the majority of Republican elected officials, who continue to defend the president and his agenda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formal impeachment investigation during a Tuesday news conference. She claimed the president has “seriously violated the Constitution.” The inquiry began this week, following allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential political opponent Joe Biden. Zelensky denied this claim and, instead, reiterated the president did nothing to pressure him. President Trump called the conversation “honorable,” and took to Twitter to refute the allegations.