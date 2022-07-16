2 people dead in Michigan plane crash

OAN NEWSROOM

At least two people are dead after a small plane crashes in Oceana County, Michigan. On Friday evening, emergency responders were called to a residential area after receiving a call about the crash.

“It appears that when the plane came down, it went through the trees and the plane broke apart pretty bad,” said Michigan State Police Sgt. Ben Bordner. “The plane and everything is scattered throughout the woods back there.”

The two passengers were declared dead at the scene with investigators currently working to identify if there are any other victims. State police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.

“It’s going to take a while for us to determine how many folks are back there,” he voiced. “So we have the medical examiner that’s coming out to help us with that.”

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration will dispatch a crew to investigate the wreckage over the weekend. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.