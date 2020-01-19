2 officers killed in Hawaii ‘active shooter’ situation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

At least two officers were killed on Sunday following an active shooter situation in Hawaii. According to local media, a gunman opened fire on police, who were serving an eviction notice to a Waikiki resident.

A male suspect allegedly stabbed his landlord and fatally shot the two officers before setting the house on fire. Several other homes and a Honolulu police vehicle caught fire during the attack.

“We started smelling some smoke, and then we started hearing sporadic gunshots,” said one neighbor. “That went on for several minutes.”

The fire has since spread to at least five nearby properties.

It was unclear whether the suspect had been taken into custody. Both the FBI and ATF confirmed they are responding to the shooting.

Following the incident, Governor David Ige offered his condolences to the families of the fallen.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” he said. “As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell also offered his sympathies and reassured the community that he would be in close contact with local authorities.