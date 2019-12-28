2 killed, 7 injured in music video ‘ambush’ near Houston

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:45 AM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

Two people were killed and seven others were injured after being shot during the filming of a rap video in Texas. Police said they received a call for help after an unknown number of assailants allegedly ambushed the crew during the video’s filming near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victims appeared to be in their early 20’s and were filming in an office parking lot.

“The Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service…in reference to a drive by shooting. When they arrived out here, they found multiple people had been shot. Two are pronounced deceased here at the scene (while) others are being treated at different area hospitals.”

– Ed Gonzalez, Sheriff of Harris County

Update: we are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: 2 were confirmed deceased at scene, 1 was critical, the others remain hospitalized. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/f0AtkRMZGH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

The number of suspects is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway. Police said the incident may be gang related, but cannot confirm that at this time.