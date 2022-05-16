2 Killed, 3 hospitalized in Houston flea market shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

A shooting at Tia Pancha flea market in Houston left at least two people dead and three others critically wounded over the weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said gunfire broke out following an altercation between five Hispanic males in their mid-20’s. According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from an argument involving everyone who was injured.

Two possible suspects were detained at the scene and another suspect was transported to the hospital.

“Its very popular on Sunday for families to come down here to eat and ride rides,” said Harris County Sheriff Major Susan Cotter. “Their was multiple shots fired and we believe their was at least three to five shooters. One of the males that was shot and transported is a possible suspect. Their were two other males detained on the scene and our homicide detectives are interviewing them at this point.”

The victims were all apart of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed. Deputies said it wasn’t a random shooting and the men knew each other.

“He had his girlfriend working hard and this tragedy happens, I don’t know why,” said the victims sister, Yeraldi Romero.

An uninjured person who has been identified by HCSO as Angel Flores-Lopez was charged with tampering with evidence for his role in the shooting.

“It’s very scary that this happens in broad daylight,” said Cotter. “We’re just very fortunate that their was no innocent bystanders shot or hit.”

Investigators spent several hours speaking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video. No charges have been filed against any of the victims in the shooting