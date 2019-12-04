2 killed, 1 injured in Pearl Harbor shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

A U.S. sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Wednesday, leaving two people dead and one injured. After striking the others, the shooter then turned the gun on himself. Authorities have yet to release the sailor’s name, but he has been pronounced dead.

Authorities said gunshots rang out near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2, which triggered a lockdown both on base and at local schools.

Three civilian workers were hit in the shooting. Two were pronounced dead while another is said to be in stable condition.

Base security officials and NCIS are currently investigating the incident. There has been no word yet on motive or if the victims were specifically targeted.

Hawaii’s governor issued a statement shortly after the shooting.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”

— David Ige, Governor of Hawaii

U.S. Navy officials also held a press conference later in the day to provide updates.

