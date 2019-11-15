2 injured after shooting at New Jersey high school football game

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

Dozens were sent running for their lives Friday night after gunfire erupted at a New Jersey high school football game. Local authorities said at least two people were injured at a shooting in the stands of a Pleasantville High School football game, which sent fans and players running for cover.

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

Witnesses said they heard about half a dozen shots fired from the bleachers, which wounded an unidentified man and what appeared to be a young boy. Both were rushed to a local hospital and are reportedly in serious condition.

Police chief speaking live about shooting in pleasantville during his football game. https://t.co/nsxN8Qt0Ij — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

No arrests have been made and police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

