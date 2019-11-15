Trending

2 injured after shooting at New Jersey high school football game

Game attendees leave after shots rang out Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football playoff game in Pleasantville, NJ. Pleasantville Police Captain Matt Hartman says someone opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Friday night during a home game against Camden High School. (Ahmad Austin/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

Dozens were sent running for their lives Friday night after gunfire erupted at a New Jersey high school football game. Local authorities said at least two people were injured at a shooting in the stands of a Pleasantville High School football game, which sent fans and players running for cover.

Witnesses said they heard about half a dozen shots fired from the bleachers, which wounded an unidentified man and what appeared to be a young boy. Both were rushed to a local hospital and are reportedly in serious condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

