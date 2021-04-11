Trending

2 deputies recovering in Utah after being shot, suspect dead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 16: A Minneapolis Police officer rolls up caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minneapolis Police Department has been under close scrutiny following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

According to authorities Saturday, two deputies patrolling outside of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office were both shot in the face by a man they encountered near the north parking lot. One deputy was struck in the cheek and was expected to be released in stable condition.

According to reports, the other deputy was shot in the eye and was listed in critical, but stable condition. Authorities said at least one of the officers returned fire, which killed the suspect. Officials also noted the man had his own gun.

“I felt it was important that our community know that the deputies are going to be okay,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. “They have a long time to heal and, you know, it’s a struggle. We’re just fortunate that they weren’t killed.”

Authorities have yet to reveal the identities of either the suspect or the two deputies.

