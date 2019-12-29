2 dead, 1 injured in Texas church shooting

OAN Newsroom

At least two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at a church in White Settlement, Texas. Sunday reports said two people, including the gunman, died at a local hospital after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

Witnesses said the attack began this morning during Sunday service. A male suspect entered the room and began firing until church members shot him.

A live stream on YouTube shows the gunman open fire at the church in White Settlement, Texas, before being shot dead by armed security.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident. The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released.

A spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department said their thoughts are with those affected by the attack.

“A very tragic day, when anyone in our community suffers,” said Mike Drivdahl. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot stated he is “grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”