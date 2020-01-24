Trending

2 dead in Houston industrial building explosion

Houston Fire Department firefighters stand near a body that is surrounded by debris after a nearby explosion in Houston, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

UPDATED 6:57 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

A home surveillance camera captured the moment an explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood early Friday morning. Authorities said the blast could be heard, and felt, miles away and woke up the neighbors.

The explosion destroyed the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing industrial building. It scattered debris up to half a mile away and caused severe damage to nearby homes. Two schools were canceled for the day and neighborhoods were closed off.

“This explosion was felt (at) quite a distance. Our units, along with the HFD, did go house to house to notify people. We recommended, until further notice, either shelter in place or…leave the area earlier on.” – Art Acevedo, Houston Chief of Police

This aerial photo shows the scene of an explosion that rocked northwest Houston early morning Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. ( Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

When residents returned to their homes, they realized how far-reaching and widespread the blast actually was.

“You see how it is, everything is just ruined,” said one neighbor. “House is almost completely collapsed to the point, there’s almost hardly anything left.”

The owner of the company said the explosion originated from a tank that held extremely flammable gas, which is used to make plastic products.

Meanwhile, some residents are back home picking up the pieces. Other properties were so damaged, residents were forced to find somewhere else to stay. The American Red Cross is providing disaster relief and amenities to those displaced by the incident.

“(My) thoughts and prayers go out to the families who are victims of the horrific explosion in Northwest Houston this morning,” stated Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. “Thanks to our brave first responders, who always place their lives in harm’s way to save others.”

Several roads will remain closed overnight and an investigation into the explosion is underway.

Kenneth Basurto and his wife, Yuli, pull luggage along Rockcrest Rd. after an explosion occurred at nearby Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Houston.  (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

