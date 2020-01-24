2 dead in Houston industrial building explosion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

A home surveillance camera captured the moment an explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood early Friday morning. Authorities said the blast could be heard, and felt, miles away and woke up the neighbors.

Breaking: A large building explosion has occurred in Houston, Texas. Reports indicate that the explosion was heard and felt miles away. No word on the cause. pic.twitter.com/ztdb6tV1Cm — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 24, 2020

The explosion destroyed the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing industrial building. It scattered debris up to half a mile away and caused severe damage to nearby homes. Two schools were canceled for the day and neighborhoods were closed off.

“This explosion was felt (at) quite a distance. Our units, along with the HFD, did go house to house to notify people. We recommended, until further notice, either shelter in place or…leave the area earlier on.” – Art Acevedo, Houston Chief of Police

When residents returned to their homes, they realized how far-reaching and widespread the blast actually was.

“You see how it is, everything is just ruined,” said one neighbor. “House is almost completely collapsed to the point, there’s almost hardly anything left.”

I am on site of the explosion. Visiting the affected neighborhoods, and assessing the needs of my constituents. There is much work to be done — but we are dedicated to providing help wherever and whenever we can. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/yrQnev6lgQ — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 25, 2020

The owner of the company said the explosion originated from a tank that held extremely flammable gas, which is used to make plastic products.

Meanwhile, some residents are back home picking up the pieces. Other properties were so damaged, residents were forced to find somewhere else to stay. The American Red Cross is providing disaster relief and amenities to those displaced by the incident.

Red Cross disaster trained volunteers are providing relief, comfort and a safe place to stay for those impacted by this morning’s explosion at Watson Grinding & Manufacturing until the all clear is given by local emergency management officials.#HoustonExplosion pic.twitter.com/tSZ9290XZC — American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast (@RedCrossTXGC) January 24, 2020

“(My) thoughts and prayers go out to the families who are victims of the horrific explosion in Northwest Houston this morning,” stated Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. “Thanks to our brave first responders, who always place their lives in harm’s way to save others.”

Several roads will remain closed overnight and an investigation into the explosion is underway.