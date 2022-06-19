OAN NEWSROOM

Ten people were rescued and two were killed following a boat collision in Miami. The Coast Guard reported Saturday, the two bodies were recovered from the water near Biscayne Bay.

A rescue swimmer assisted one critically injured person, whom was transferred to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for care. Nine other survivors were sent to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

“One had taken in water and their were 11 patients that we needed to treat and asses,” Coast Guard Grad Sector Miami Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn said. “10 of those patients were transferred to area hospitals, two in critical condition. One minor, one adult and their was also another minor that was transferred to the hospital.”

#UPDATE: Coast Guard says 2 bodies were recovered https://t.co/90yPTXFifV — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 18, 2022

Authorities said the incident happened when one of the boats t-boned the other. Tuxhorn voiced that the Coast Guard and local responders worked exhaustively on the search and rescue.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” he voiced. “The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case.”

The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.