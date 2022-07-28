2 dead, 10 injured in rollover crash near border in N.M.

OAN Newsroom

Two people were killed and another 10 other were injured in a deadly rollover crash near the US-Mexico border. According to reports, an SUV carrying more than 25 people collided into a utility pole in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, the Sunland Park Fire Department observed approximately 11 to 12 passengers in the vehicle,” recounted Chief Daniel Medrano, Unland Park Fire Department. “One was transported critical condition by Native Air to UMC (University Medical Center of El Paso). One was transported in critical condition by the Sunland Park Fire Department to UMC. Approximately eight were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.”

The two victims were declared dead at the scene and the 10 injured were transported to local hospitals in severe conditions. Officials from the Mexican Consulate confirmed that nine of the 10 injured passengers were Mexican nationals, in turn, leading authorities to believe it may have been a human smuggling operation.

“This is very preliminary information as far as the eight or possible seven,” Chief Medrano continued. “There are confirmed two dead on the scene that Border Patrol and New Mexico State Police are still investigating.”

#Breaking: 2 people dead, multiple injured after a rollover crash in Santa Teresa. Authorities say it happened after a Border Patrol pursuit. pic.twitter.com/XYpf1rwvx7 — Brianna Chávez KVIA ABC-7 (@bri_chavez) July 27, 2022

Border Patrol agents were attempting to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle prior to the crash, but it’s unclear if a pursuit ensued. The area in which the incident occurred is a common smuggling area for border coyotes. One suspect has been taken into custody.

