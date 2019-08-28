2 children dead after stolen police SUV crashes in downtown Dayton, Ohio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:13 AM PT — Wednesday, August 28, 2019

A stabbing suspect in Ohio fled the scene after stealing a cop car, and then crashed it. Two six-year-old children were killed by the incident.

The ordeal started around 7:00 PM local time Monday night when officers were flagged-down by a man bleeding from his head, arms, and chest. He told them he was stabbed by his son Raymond Walters Jr.

“He had him in the vehicle with him and was intending to take him to the hospital for some mental health treatment when his son found out where he was heading — that’s when he threatened to kill his father,” explained Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

After stabbing his father, Walters then fled and eventually crashed his pick-up truck into a tree in nearby Riverside. According to witnesses, a brief scuffle broke out between him and a responding officer. The official tried to arrest Walters and even deployed his taser, but it was ineffective.

“As he passes by the vehicle, the officer exits his vehicle and goes around the backside to see, to check on him,” said Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson. “The suspect then doubles back and gains access to the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Walters was then seen jumping into the officer’s SUV before speeding away. He went back to Dayton, where he crashed the vehicle into at least two cars in front of the city’s downtown library.

“The stolen cruiser was estimated to be traveling at 97 mph upon impact,” stated Chief Biehl. “The force of the impact also caused the cruiser to split in several pieces.”

At least 11 people had to be removed from their vehicles and were taken to the hospital. Seven children were among the victims.

“The police ripping the doors off of this van…and laying these little babies down on the pavement..this is breaking our hearts to know that two of them are dead at this point,” said Suzanne Croteau, a witness of the scene.

Two kids died in the crash. They were later identified as six-year-old cousins Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko. A third child remains in critical condition.

“This is an Incredibly tragic event for our city, particularly for the family’s impacted and I ask you keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Biehl.

Police say Walters has a long criminal history and was currently on parole for a robbery. He was released from prison just earlier this month. Officials said Methamphetamine may have been a factor. Detectives are set to meet with prosecutors to present murder charges against the suspect.