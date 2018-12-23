2 Chicago police officers fatally struck by train

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Two Chicago police officers were recently killed in the line of duty. The fatal incident happened Monday, when officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were responding to a call of shots fired in the city’s South Side.

While searching for a suspect, the two were struck by a passing Metra train and died at the scene.

“It just highlights, again, how dangerous this job can be — I often say the most dangerous thing a police officer can do is take a weapon off of an armed individual, and that’s what they were doing with no regard for their own safety,” stated Supt. Eddie T. Johnson of the Chicago Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect the officers were looking for was later taken into custody, and a weapon was confiscated.

The department is now mourning the loss of two of their own.

In the last year, the department’s Fifth District has been devastated by tragedy. In February, Commander Paul Bauer was fatally shot while trying to arrest a gunman,and two other officers took their own lives in the department’s parking lot.

Officials are calling on the city to rally around the police force and the victim’s families as they cope with this devastating loss.

“I’m just asking all of you in Chicago to pray for the families of these two heroic young men and please say a pray for the men and women of the Fifth District,” stated Johnson. “We, even tonight, will stop at nothing to safeguard their community.”