2 Calif. residents contract measles from passenger on flight to San Francisco

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

Two California residents on an international flight to San Francisco contracted the measles from a third passenger. That’s according to public health officials on Wednesday, who said the infected person is a resident of Santa Cruz County and likely contracted measles abroad.

Officials are not revealing any details about the flight, including the airline, flight number or where it departed from.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection, which is spread when a person coughs or sneezes.

Officials also said the flight happened more than three weeks ago, and the general public is at low risk of measles as a result of these cases.

This comes as several parents remain hesitant about vaccines. One senator, however, has remained steadfast in his push for vaccinations nationwide, especially for children.

On Thursday, Senate Health Committee chairman Lamar Alexander took to Twitter to assert the importance of vaccines. Alexander said these vaccines are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and claimed they meet the FDA’s gold standard of safety.

Although many parents remain skeptical on the issue, a new study released Monday concluded the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines do not increase the risk of autism and will not trigger autism for children at risk.

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. The U.S. has counted more measles cases in the first two months of this year than in all of 2017 _ and part of the rising threat is misinformation that makes some parents balk at a crucial vaccine, federal health officials told Congress Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 .(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

