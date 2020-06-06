Trending

2 Buffalo police officers accused in fall of elderly man plead not guilty

These June 6, 2020 photos provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, N.Y., show suspended Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski. (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

The two Buffalo police officers involved in the fall of an elderly man have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski appeared in a New York court on Saturday, where they pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault charges.

A now-viral video showed one of the men appearing to push an elderly man, which caused him to trip backwards and hit his head on the pavement. The incident has reignited the nationwide protests over police brutality.

“They’re not trained to shove a 75-year-old man with a baton and knock him to the ground. Are they trained to push back, are they trained to clear an area? Absolutely. There’s elements to that and there’s aspects of that that are proper, okay? But when you cross the line, all right, that’s when it comes out of the training aspect and comes now into my world.” – John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney

The officers remain suspended without pay pending an investigation.

The pair were released without bail. They’re scheduled to appear back in court on July 20th.

RELATED: 57 Officers Resign From Buffalo’s Emergency Response Team In Support Of Two Suspended Colleagues

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE