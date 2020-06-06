2 Buffalo police officers accused in fall of elderly man plead not guilty

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:35 PM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

The two Buffalo police officers involved in the fall of an elderly man have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski appeared in a New York court on Saturday, where they pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault charges.

A now-viral video showed one of the men appearing to push an elderly man, which caused him to trip backwards and hit his head on the pavement. The incident has reignited the nationwide protests over police brutality.

#BREAKING: 2 Buffalo police officers (Aaron Torgalski & Robert McCabe) have been arrested & charged w/ assault in the second-degree after shoving 75-year-old protester in graphic video https://t.co/4BA3TXrwSN — Bobby Dupree (@bobbydupree) June 6, 2020

“They’re not trained to shove a 75-year-old man with a baton and knock him to the ground. Are they trained to push back, are they trained to clear an area? Absolutely. There’s elements to that and there’s aspects of that that are proper, okay? But when you cross the line, all right, that’s when it comes out of the training aspect and comes now into my world.” – John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney

The officers remain suspended without pay pending an investigation.

The pair were released without bail. They’re scheduled to appear back in court on July 20th.