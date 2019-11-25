2 boys fatally shot outside Calif. school, search underway for suspects

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:38 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

Authorities in Northern California are searching for one or more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of two young boys outside an elementary school. According to reports, an 11 and 14-year-old boy were shot early Saturday morning while sitting in a van in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School in Union City, which is southeast of San Francisco.

Residents near the school called 9-1-1 after hearing multiple shots and authorities found the boys wounded inside the van. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died on the way to the hospital. Police are trying to determine if the shooting was random or targeted.

“We don’t know at this point if they were there to meet somebody,” stated Lt. Steve Mendez of the Union City Police Department. “We haven’t ruled out that this is gang- related, but we haven;t been able verify that information.”

Investigators are also trying to determine if the incident is connected to another shooting in the city, which left two men injured earlier in the week. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shootings to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (510) 675-5207.