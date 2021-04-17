Trending

2 bodies found after ship capsizes off La. coast, 9 still missing

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two more bodies after a large commercial vessel capsized off the Louisiana coast.

On Friday, officials confirmed one of the bodies found was identified as 69-year-old Ernest William.

A Coast Guard representative leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

According to reports, the Coast Guard has not released the identities of the most recently recovered crew members out of respect for the families.

In this undated photo provided by Marion Cuyler, Cuyler takes a picture with her fiancé, Chaz Morales, who is among the missing workers after the lift boat he was on capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021. Morales is one of 12 still missing as the extensive search headed by the U.S. Coast Guard continues Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Marion Cuyler via AP)

The Seacor Power Vessel was carrying at least 19 employees and contractors when it came across a severe storm about 20 miles off of southeast Louisiana and flipped over.

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat Tuesday, April 13, 2021, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple other boats rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and were searching for more, the agency said.(U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris via AP)

Nine crew members remain missing.

