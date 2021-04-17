2 bodies found after ship capsizes off La. coast, 9 still missing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two more bodies after a large commercial vessel capsized off the Louisiana coast.

#UPDATE Commercial divers hired by Seacor recovered 2 unresponsive crewmembers from the #SeacorPower. Divers will continue searching overnight.@USCG crews will continue to search south of #PortFourchon overnight for the remaining crewmembers.https://t.co/Tgiv7A5tFU pic.twitter.com/8lj7Ahuh2v — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 17, 2021

On Friday, officials confirmed one of the bodies found was identified as 69-year-old Ernest William.

According to reports, the Coast Guard has not released the identities of the most recently recovered crew members out of respect for the families.

The Seacor Power Vessel was carrying at least 19 employees and contractors when it came across a severe storm about 20 miles off of southeast Louisiana and flipped over.

Nine crew members remain missing.