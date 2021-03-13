2 adults, 3 children killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fla.

Trending

UPDATED 8:45 AM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

Two women and three children were killed in a horrific crash in central Florida. According to recent reports, the crash happened after a car carrying six people turned into the path of an SUV.

All five people were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The victims ranged from a 30-year-old woman to a five-month-old child. First responders called the crash one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

“This is an extremely rough call,” Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Veal stated. “We have senior firefighters who have been on the department 15-plus years and this is never easy, especially when you talk about children. And our hearts go out to the families and the community.”

The driver of the car survived, but suffered serious injuries. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

