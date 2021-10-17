16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group



FILE PHOTO: A sign on the door to the entrance of the home office of Christian Aid Ministries in Millersburg, Ohio, U.S., October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk FILE PHOTO: A sign on the door to the entrance of the home office of Christian Aid Ministries in Millersburg, Ohio, U.S., October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

October 17, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday.

The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, the statement said.

