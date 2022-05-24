14 students, 1 teacher dead after Elementary School shooting in Texas

OAN NEWSROOM

May 24, 2022

14 children and one teacher are dead after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Reports say 12 others were injured. 18-year-old suspect Salvador Ramos opened fire at the school about 80-miles west of San Antonio.

“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Governor Greg Abbott said.

Speaking at a press conference in Abilene, Abbott said the suspected shooter is dead after being fatally wounded by law enforcement. Two officers were struck when they apparently exchanged gunfire with the shooter, they sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that Ramos abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School with a handgun, and maybe a rifle, but it has not yet been confirmed.

“The investigation is leading to tell us the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,” stated Pete Arredondo, the Chief of Police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials said all local schools went into lockdown as news of the active shooter spread. Student and teachers were evacuated to the city’s civic center where parents are being told they can now pick up their children. Meanwhile, the shooting remains under investigation.

