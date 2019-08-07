Trending

14 killed, 145 wounded in Kabul bomb blast

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:42 AM PT — Wednesday, August 7, 2019

A suicide car bombing in Afghanistan has left more than a dozen people dead and over 140 injured. A Taliban bomber reportedly carried out the deadly attack Wednesday outside a police station in Western Kabul.

This is the fifth major attack in the Afghan capital in recent weeks, and it comes less than 24-hours after another bombing left at least two people dead.

A wounded man is carried to an ambulance after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A suicide car bomber targeted the police headquarters in a minority Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, setting off a huge explosion that wounded dozens of people, Afghan officials said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

“The death toll from today’s (Wednesday, August 7, 2019) incident has reached to 14 martyred, 145 wounded,” stated Khoshal Sadat, Deputy Interior Minister of Afghanistan. “Ninety-two wounded victims are civilians and the rest are from the national police.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in an open statement, and said they targeted a recruitment center for security forces.

The attack comes ahead of another round of U.S.-Taliban talks this week in Qatar.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE