14 killed, 145 wounded in Kabul bomb blast

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT — Wednesday, August 7, 2019

A suicide car bombing in Afghanistan has left more than a dozen people dead and over 140 injured. A Taliban bomber reportedly carried out the deadly attack Wednesday outside a police station in Western Kabul.

This is the fifth major attack in the Afghan capital in recent weeks, and it comes less than 24-hours after another bombing left at least two people dead.

“The death toll from today’s (Wednesday, August 7, 2019) incident has reached to 14 martyred, 145 wounded,” stated Khoshal Sadat, Deputy Interior Minister of Afghanistan. “Ninety-two wounded victims are civilians and the rest are from the national police.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in an open statement, and said they targeted a recruitment center for security forces.

Just in ; Reportedly a Large explosion shakes western part of #Kabul pic.twitter.com/z9izL8ZDas — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) August 7, 2019

The attack comes ahead of another round of U.S.-Taliban talks this week in Qatar.