13-year-old suspect charged with murder, robbery following fatal stabbing of New York student

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:24 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a college student in New York City. On Friday, senior law enforcement officials said the unidentified boy faces charges of second degree murder, robbery and a weapons related charge.

Police said he confessed to the killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors after authorities caught him trespassing on Thursday afternoon. The 18-year-old was killed Wednesday evening at Morningside Park in upper Manhattan, which is just blocks away from the university and Central Park.

Authorities said the boy matched the police description and was found carrying a knife.

Police are still searching for at least two other suspects, who they said may have played a role in this robbery gone wrong. New York Police Chief Terence Monahan has asked anyone with information to come forward.

“Last night’s murder of a young woman near Morningside Park is despicable, unacceptable and goes against everything New York City stands for,” he said. “NYPD detectives are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

The Majors family released a statement on Friday, in which they thanked the community and local law enforcement for their efforts and support.

“We are devastated by the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess. We are thankful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from across the country. We would also like to express our appreciation for the efforts of the men and women of the NYPD, who continue to work diligently on this case.”

– Inman Majors, father of Tess Majors

On Thursday night, Barnard College students and community members gathered to mourn the teen’s death.

“Tonight, we come together as one community to support each other in a time of great sorrow,” said Barnard President Sian Beilock. “The passing of Tess Majors is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core.”

A candlelight vigil, which will be open to the public, has been scheduled for Sunday, December 15th at Morningside Park.

Join us Sunday for a vigil in memory of Tess Majors. pic.twitter.com/ui6DFOBjj8 — Senator Brian Benjamin (@NYSenBenjamin) December 13, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has extended his condolences as well, promising the full support of the city in the days ahead.