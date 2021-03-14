12 shot, 2 dead in early morning Chicago violence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

At least a dozen people were shot, with two fatalities, after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Chicago. According to reports, gunfire broke out before 5 a.m. after several people got into a fight at a party.

South Chicago Ave remains blocked from 67th Street to South Keefe Ave as @Chicago_Police investigate a mass shooting this morning. #chitraffic @WBBM780Traffic pic.twitter.com/66H9z8001z — Justin Jackson (@JJacksonNews) March 14, 2021

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the rest were described as being in “serious or critical condition.” First responders said there was still a lot of running and screaming when they first arrived.

“The scene was very chaotic,” Greg Stinnett of the Chicago Fire Department stated. “Even when I arrived, you could hear the chatter on the radio. It was quite chaotic. Our crews did a tremendous job getting their arms around it, sorting out the casualties and the victims, and we were able to triage, treat and transport everybody effectively.”

So far in 2021, authorities have responded to nearly 400 shootings in the Democrat-controlled city as of March 7, which is a stark 31 percent increase when compared to the same period in 2020.