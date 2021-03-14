Trending

12 shot, 2 dead in early morning Chicago violence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 22: A police officer stands a post outside of a firehouse near the Taylor Funeral Home where a service was being held for Firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33 year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, on April 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Singleton died last week from complications from COVID-19. In accordance with the social distancing restrictions imposed by the state, only 10 family members were allowed inside the funeral home for the service and firefighters and police officers joining in the procession were asked to remain inside of their cars during the service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

At least a dozen people were shot, with two fatalities, after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Chicago. According to reports, gunfire broke out before 5 a.m. after several people got into a fight at a party.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the rest were described as being in “serious or critical condition.” First responders said there was still a lot of running and screaming when they first arrived.

“The scene was very chaotic,” Greg Stinnett of the Chicago Fire Department stated. “Even when I arrived, you could hear the chatter on the radio. It was quite chaotic. Our crews did a tremendous job getting their arms around it, sorting out the casualties and the victims, and we were able to triage, treat and transport everybody effectively.”

So far in 2021, authorities have responded to nearly 400 shootings in the Democrat-controlled city as of March 7, which is a stark 31 percent increase when compared to the same period in 2020.

MORE NEWS: D.C. Residents Protest Capitol Fencing

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE