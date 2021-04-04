11-year-old girl dead following Fla. street race crash

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

An 11-year-old girl was killed following a street race crash in Florida. According to witnesses Friday, a Dodge Charger and a Kia Optima were racing on the U.S. Route 192 when the 19-year-old man driving the Dodge crashed into a Toyota after failing to slow down.

Here is what’s left of the victim’s Toyota RAV 4. Troopers have been out in force, for the past year, trying to stop what happened last night. This crash was 100% preventable. Charges are pending against the 19 and 17 year old drivers. pic.twitter.com/4kqwqzsdaX — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 3, 2021

Troopers said the Charger hit a speed limit sign while the Toyota crashed into a median. The 35-year-old woman driving the vehicle, along with a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat, were both reportedly in serious condition.

Additionally, an 11-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, died at the hospital.

“The back of the Toyota 4 is intruded past where the little girl was sitting in the backseat,” Kim Montes of Florida Highway Patrol stated. “She never had a chance to survive. We are seeing people get hurt and now we have an eleven-year-old girl dead on Easter weekend and that family is forever changed and they did nothing wrong.”

Troopers said an investigation into the crash remained ongoing and charges were pending.