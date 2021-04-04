Trending

11-year-old girl dead following Fla. street race crash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 16: A Minneapolis Police officer rolls up caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minneapolis Police Department has been under close scrutiny following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

An 11-year-old girl was killed following a street race crash in Florida. According to witnesses Friday, a Dodge Charger and a Kia Optima were racing on the U.S. Route 192 when the 19-year-old man driving the Dodge crashed into a Toyota after failing to slow down.

Troopers said the Charger hit a speed limit sign while the Toyota crashed into a median. The 35-year-old woman driving the vehicle, along with a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat, were both reportedly in serious condition.

Additionally, an 11-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, died at the hospital.

“The back of the Toyota 4 is intruded past where the little girl was sitting in the backseat,” Kim Montes of Florida Highway Patrol stated. “She never had a chance to survive. We are seeing people get hurt and now we have an eleven-year-old girl dead on Easter weekend and that family is forever changed and they did nothing wrong.”

Troopers said an investigation into the crash remained ongoing and charges were pending.

