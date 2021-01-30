11-alarm fire burns N.J. recycling plant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:40 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Fire crews worked to contain an 11-alarm fire in Passaic, New Jersey. On Saturday morning, firefighters from more than 20 departments helped to battle the blaze at the Atlantic Coast Fibers recycling factory.

The flames burst out late Friday night and quickly engulfed the plant. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and others were reportedly treated for exhaustion and other injuries.

City Of Passaic 101 7th St 10th Alarm Fire Atlantic Coast Fibers Mutltiple Lines In Operation. Mutual Aid to Fire and Back Fill Stations. pic.twitter.com/sQcMmxQ1Od — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) January 30, 2021

The fire erupted on what is reported to be one of the coldest nights of the year in the area.

“It’s one of the most difficult evenings that I’ve seen a fire of this magnitude and one of our biggest employers in the city, one of the largest structures that we have, but it’s a complete loss,” said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

Massive warehouse #fire burning in Passaic. Atlantic Coast Fibers processes thousands of tons of recyclable material, mostly paper and cardboard, which is fueling the flames. pic.twitter.com/F3r9Mvrk5e — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) January 30, 2021

Officials said it could take days to contain the fire and there are concerns the flames could spread.