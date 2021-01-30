Trending

11-alarm fire burns N.J. recycling plant

Firefighters battle a fire at Atlantic Coast Fibers recycling plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on January 30, 2021. – Firefighters braved intense cold overnight and into January 30 as they battled the massive inferno at the recycling center which covered an entire city block. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:40 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Fire crews worked to contain an 11-alarm fire in Passaic, New Jersey. On Saturday morning, firefighters from more than 20 departments helped to battle the blaze at the Atlantic Coast Fibers recycling factory.

Water used by firefighters battling a blaze at Atlantic Coast Fibers recycling plant freezes, in Passaic, New Jersey, on January 30, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The flames burst out late Friday night and quickly engulfed the plant. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and others were reportedly treated for exhaustion and other injuries.

The fire erupted on what is reported to be one of the coldest nights of the year in the area.

“It’s one of the most difficult evenings that I’ve seen a fire of this magnitude and one of our biggest employers in the city, one of the largest structures that we have, but it’s a complete loss,” said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

Officials said it could take days to contain the fire and there are concerns the flames could spread.

MORE NEWS: Okla. House Fire Kills 4, Including 2 Firefighters

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE