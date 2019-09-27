Trending

100K Afghan troops deployed for election weekend

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:38 AM PT — Friday, September 27, 2019

Afghanistan is using its military to guard polling stations for safe and fair elections amid ongoing terror attacks. The Afghan government deployed over 100,000 troops and officers on Friday to protect voting sites as their presidential election goes underway on Saturday.

This comes as the Taliban threatens to cause harm at polling stations by launching rockets and staging suicide bombings. In spite of this, many citizens say they fully trust officials will provide a safe weekend that results in a positive election day.

“We are very satisfied with our security forces and they behave very well with us,” said one Afghan citizen. “We are fine with their searching and do not have any problem…under any circumstances, we will vote for sure.”

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, Afghan National Army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans facing down Taliban threats are torn between fear, frustration and sense of duty as they decide whether to go to the polls Saturday to choose a new president. But the security preparations have been elaborate. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

There are 18 candidates running in this election and the winner will be in position to make or break peace talks with the Taliban, which could possibly lead to resumed talks with the U.S.

In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo, Afghan election workers load ballot boxes and other election materials on a truck for distribution ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28, at the Independent Election Commission compound, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban have warned Afghanistan’s 9.6 million eligible voters to stay away from polling stations during Saturday’s presidential election. It’s unclear how many will heed those warnings, but turnout is expected to be depressed as a result. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE