100K Afghan troops deployed for election weekend

UPDATED 9:38 AM PT — Friday, September 27, 2019

Afghanistan is using its military to guard polling stations for safe and fair elections amid ongoing terror attacks. The Afghan government deployed over 100,000 troops and officers on Friday to protect voting sites as their presidential election goes underway on Saturday.

This comes as the Taliban threatens to cause harm at polling stations by launching rockets and staging suicide bombings. In spite of this, many citizens say they fully trust officials will provide a safe weekend that results in a positive election day.

“We are very satisfied with our security forces and they behave very well with us,” said one Afghan citizen. “We are fine with their searching and do not have any problem…under any circumstances, we will vote for sure.”

There are 18 candidates running in this election and the winner will be in position to make or break peace talks with the Taliban, which could possibly lead to resumed talks with the U.S.