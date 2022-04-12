10 shot in Brooklyn subway, manhunt underway for suspect

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:48 PM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot multiple people inside a New York City subway car. The incident happened during rush hour Tuesday morning as the train pulled into the 36th Street station in Brooklyn.

The New York Fire Department said they initially responded to a call about smoke at the station. When they arrived on the scene, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A total of 16 people were injured in the incident, including 10 who were shot and five who are in critical condition.

“An individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask,” said Keechant Sewell, New York Police Commissioner. “He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it. The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform.”

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell details this morning’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and asks for the public’s help to locate the suspect. pic.twitter.com/EaSLOiKujn — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2022

Authorities described the suspect as a black male who was wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest. The FBI and NYPD are trying to determine a motive in the shooting. Officials stated the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism.