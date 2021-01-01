10 House Republicans who turned their back on President Trump, voted to impeach

1. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., came out in favor of impeaching President Trump. (House Television via AP, File)
2. Rep. John Katko of New York
State level Republican parties are blasting GOP members such as Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., for voting in favor of impeaching President Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla / AP Photo)
3. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
On Tuesday, Jan. 12 Herrera Beutler came out in favor of impeaching President Trump over unrest at the Capitol. (House Television via AP)
4. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)
5. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., voted to impeach the President after accusing him of encouraging supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. (Evan Vucci/ AP Photo)
6. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
A petition among conservative lawmakers, which is calling for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., to resign from her position as conference chair of the Republican Party, is reportedly circulating after she announced her support for impeachment efforts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
7. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., announced he would vote to impeach President Trump for allegedly “inciting an insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
8. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, broke with his party Wednesday, voting to impeach President Trump over last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. (Greg Nash / Pool via AP]
9. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., was one of only 10 House Republican on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 to join with Democrats in voting to impeach President Trump, a stunning reversal from his position just days earlier. (House Television via AP)
10. Rep. David Valadao of California
Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., was the lone Republican from California who voted with the majority and aligned with Democrats to vote for the impeachment President Trump. (Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo)