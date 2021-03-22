Trending

10 dead including officer after gunman opens fire at Colo. grocery store, suspect in police custody

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:10 PM PT – Monday, March 22, 2021

10 people were killed, including a police officer, in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. On Monday, Boulder Police were called to a King Soopers just before 3 p.m. local time after reports of shots fired.

Police confirmed the identity of the officer killed as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who joined the force in 2010. Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital and remains in police custody.

“We got tremendous support from our fellow law enforcement agencies, both in Boulder County, which some of them you see behind me, the FBI, ATF and other Denver-metro agencies,” Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said. “Without that quick response, we don’t know if there would have been more loss of life.”

A man and woman kiss near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denberg/Colorado Public Radio viua AP)

A man and woman kiss near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denberg/Colorado Public Radio viua AP)

 

Police plan to hold another press conference Tuesday morning as an investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Fla. Legislature Weighing Voting, Riot Bills

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE