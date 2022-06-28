10 dead, 251 injured after poison gas leak in Jordan, port incident prompts high-level investigation

OAN NEWSROOM

Numerous casualties have been reported in the Middle Eastern nation of Jordan after an apparent industrial incident in the port city of Aqaba. At least 10 people died and 251 are injured after a port-crane collapsed onto a cargo ship, in turn, causing a leak of poisonous chlorine gas from a storage tank.

According to authorities, more than 25 tons of the gas leaked into the atmosphere. Port officials are calling on local residents to shut their windows and to stay indoors until the leak is dealt with.

Breaking: A toxic gas leak in Jordan’s Aqaba port killed at least 10 and injured at least 250 people. Take a look at the horrifying scene.pic.twitter.com/8JDIrCFdDa — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 27, 2022

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh arrived in Aqaba shortly after the incident to lead the emergency response.

“I heard from the director of the hospital that admissions, the number of cases, are decreasing,” he explained. “This is thanks to God and your efforts when you received the first batch of people and provided them with necessary care. I assigned the Interior Minister to head a team to hold an investigation over the incident. His Majesty and Crown Prince are following.”

The cargo of poisonous gas was en route to the African port of Djibouti and authorities are now investigating the shipment.