1 rescued in Oregon boat fire

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:32 PM PT – Sunday, June 19 2022

One person was rescued after a fishing boat in Oregon caught fire. The Coast Guard reported Saturday, a 42 foot commercial fishing vessel caught on fire near Manzanita Beach. Authorities said, the captain on board the boat was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan and had no medical concerns.

(2/2) The initial distress call to the #USCG came in at 6:30 a.m. The fire continues to burn. The #USCG response crew from Tillamook remains on scene to enforce a 1000-yard safety zone around the boat. @KGWNews @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @TheNewsGuard @DailyAstorian pic.twitter.com/09AQgjJLCD — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 18, 2022

The boat owner tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but it spread quickly. Within about five minutes his boat was fully engulfed with flames. The Coast Guard maintained a 1000 yard safety zone around the boat while it burned for hours.

The boat was a fiberglass-hulled commercial salmon trawler. BM1 Aaron Harris said that the fire reportedly started in the boat’s “stack,” which is not uncommon.

Coast Guard Officials noted, the captain was very lucky there was another boat nearby to assist him, otherwise he would of been forced to enter the water and wait for help.

