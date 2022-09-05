1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes off Wash. coast

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:14 PM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

Search and recovery efforts are underway after a float plane crashed off of the Washington State coast. The plane was carrying 10 people, including a child, when it crashed into the Mutiny Bay on Sunday. Currently, it has been reported that one person has been killed. The nine remaining passengers are missing.

WATCH: On Whidbey Island, a float plane carrying ten people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay. The Coast Guard and emergency personnel will continue to search for the plane until further notice. Only one person has been so far found. pic.twitter.com/9FaCcUGp1r — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 5, 2022

The Coast Guard is using helicopters and boats in their search for the missing. Authorities have announced that they have recovered the body of the deceased individual. Jon Gabelein, a firefighter at South Whidbey Fire/EMS spoke to the public about the latest developments in the search.

“Once we got out there, we found one individual and we brought that on a rescue boat here to the boat launch,” Gabelein said. “And our search effort continues. Moving with the tide in the current.”

Officials say crews have recovered parts of the wreckage. There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.