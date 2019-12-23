1 dead, 7 injured in Minnesota restaurant shooting

OAN Newsroom

A shooting outside a Minnesota restaurant left one person dead and seven others injured on Sunday. Authorities responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Spring Lake Park PD, other area law enforcement, and medical personnel are on the scene of a shooting in Spring Lake Park. Multiple people are injured. A press release with more information to be released as soon as possible. — Anoka County Sheriff's Office (@AnokaCoSheriff) December 22, 2019

Officials believed an altercation in the parking lot may have led to the shooting, but an exact motive is unknown. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Chai Yang.

Those injured were transported to local hospitals and are believed to be in non-life threatening conditions.

“Anytime we deal with anything like this, you know, a shooting of any type, it’s unsettling,” said Commander Wayne Heath with Anoka County Sheriff’s Department. “This just is quantified by the number of victims we have here, so yes, it’s unsettling.”

Spring Lake Park's mayor Bob Nelson came to the scene of last nights shooting outside Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall. "It's just sad right before Christmas. People shouldn't have to do this." Deputies say a 19 year old St. Paul man is dead and at least six others hurt. pic.twitter.com/fCki5YHhsp — Alex Hagan (@AlexHaganKARE11) December 22, 2019

It’s unclear whether one or more shooters were involved, as there are currently no suspects in police custody. An investigation into the incident remains underway.