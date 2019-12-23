Trending

1 dead, 7 injured in Minnesota restaurant shooting

Spring Lake police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banguet Hall in Spring Lake, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:28 PM PT — Monday, December 23, 2019

A shooting outside a Minnesota restaurant left one person dead and seven others injured on Sunday. Authorities responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall.

Officials believed an altercation in the parking lot may have led to the shooting, but an exact motive is unknown. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Chai Yang.

Those injured were transported to local hospitals and are believed to be in non-life threatening conditions.

“Anytime we deal with anything like this, you know, a shooting of any type, it’s unsettling,” said Commander Wayne Heath with Anoka County Sheriff’s Department. “This just is quantified by the number of victims we have here, so yes, it’s unsettling.”

It’s unclear whether one or more shooters were involved, as there are currently no suspects in police custody. An investigation into the incident remains underway.

