1 dead, 4 injured in Aurora, Illinois shooting

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

One person is dead and four others are injured following a residential shooting in Aurora. The shooting took place inside an Illinois home, where five people were shot early Sunday morning. A suspect has not yet been named, but an investigation is currently underway.

The Aurora Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 700 block of 5th Street that left multiple people shot and one dead. Officers are detectives are currently on scene beginning an investigation. More information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/VJQgpYNDDq — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) December 1, 2019

Police said multiple residents reported several gunshots in the area early that morning. Local officials arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities immediately transported all victims to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Two additional victims with non-life threatening injuries later arrived at the hospital. The remaining victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Two witnesses have been taken in for questioning. Officials confirmed the shooting was an isolated event and are calling on the public to help with the case.

“If you may have seen something, heard something, around the time of those 911 calls, please call our detectives,” said Aurora Police spokesman Peris Lewbel. “Any little bit of information can always help.”