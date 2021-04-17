Trending

1 dead, 1 injured following mall shooting in Neb.

OMAHA, NE - DECEMBER 6: Police tape hangs in front of the Von Maur store at the Westroads Mall December 6, 2007 in Omaha, Nebraska. Nineteen year-old Robert A. Hawkins, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire on shoppers at the Omaha shopping mall Wednesday, killing at least nine people including himself. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Westroads Mall. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:52 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

A manhunt was underway after one person was killed and another was injured following a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska. On Saturday, investigators said they were on the hunt for two suspects who fled the scene.

Officials added, the attack did not appear to be random. Authorities said officers responded to reports of shots fired outside of a JC Penney store inside the mall.

According to police, the first victim — whose name has not been disclosed — was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, a second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

“[The] first victim that went to Bergan [Mercy Hospital] was confirmed as a male,” Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Dept. Public Information Office said. “Second victim is a female, approximately early 20s. This wasn’t an active shooter situation, however, our department, just taking precautions, treated it as so.”

According to reports, shoppers were evacuated from the area and officials said the mall would remain closed for the rest of the day. In the meantime, the investigation has continued.

