1 Capitol police officer dead after external security threat at U.S. Capitol

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

A Capitol police officer has died after a man crashed his vehicle into the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol. Capitol Police reported two officers were injured during the incident on Constitution Avenue, during which a man hit them with his car. He then exited the vehicle while wielding a large knife or machete, which prompted the officers to open fire.

EXCLUSIVE: The man who rammed a car into Capitol Police, killing one, has been identified as Noah Green. Green was armed w/a large blade when he was shot dead. He identified as a follower of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement. FB has immediately deleted his profile. pic.twitter.com/erLNdob8ld — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

The officers and the attacker were taken to the hospital where the attacker died from his wounds. One of the officers passed away while undergoing treatment and the other officer’s condition is currently unknown.

The Capitol building was placed on lockdown by authorities during the incident. Lawmakers were put on recess and National Guard members were deployed to the scene to provide additional security. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press, officers initially responded to reports of a shooting in a street near the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Pittman: "The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier. At such time, the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect." pic.twitter.com/S6FCjuRQcb — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2021

“At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased,” U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. “Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were transported to two different hospitals. And it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.”

The Acting Chief asked the public to continue to keep the U.S. Capitol Police and their families in its prayers.

Capitol Police identify officer killed in security incident today. https://t.co/B3tIXW23ds — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) April 2, 2021

“This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of January 6 and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman noted.

Meanwhile, Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee has stated authorities believe the threat was not ongoing and has been neutralized. Officials also said the attack does not appear terror-related.

The FBI is now assisting the investigation. Flags at the Capitol were ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of the deceased officer. The lockdown has reportedly been lifted, though the National Guard remains in place.

MORE NEWS: Biden Defends Raising Taxes To Pay For Infrastructure Plan