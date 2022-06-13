$1.5M donation to Uvalde, Texas community

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Monday, June 13, 2022

The Department of Education announced a major donation to the community and victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. On Monday, “Project School Emergency Response to Violence” granted $1.5 million to the Uvalde Independent School District.

This comes shortly after Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited the school and vowed to support recovery efforts.

“No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone,” said Cardona. “While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones. It is our turn to support them.”

No community should be forced to shoulder a tragedy alone. Today, @USEdGov is deploying Project SERV resources to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in response to the tragic events of May 24th. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) June 13, 2022

Project SERV funds are available for use under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. They can be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families.

“In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department,” the secretary voiced. “Today’s release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come.”

According to the Department of Education, this will include funds for summer programs, new mental health services and overtime pay for teachers and staff.

MORE NEWS: GOP Senators Strike Deal On Gun Legislation