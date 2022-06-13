$1.5M donation to Uvalde, Texas community

Trending

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022. The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. “As of today, every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans,” Cardona said. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Monday, June 13, 2022

The Department of Education announced a major donation to the community and victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. On Monday, “Project School Emergency Response to Violence” granted $1.5 million to the Uvalde Independent School District.

This comes shortly after Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited the school and vowed to support recovery efforts.

“No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone,” said Cardona. “While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones. It is our turn to support them.”

Project SERV funds are available for use under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. They can be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families.

“In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department,” the secretary voiced. “Today’s release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come.”

According to the Department of Education, this will include funds for summer programs, new mental health services and overtime pay for teachers and staff.

