Trump not trying to intervene in currency markets: Mnuchin



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Brazil July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

July 21, 2018

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is not trying to influence currency markets, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday, reiterating that a strong U.S. dollar reflects a strong U.S. economy and is in the United States’ long-term interest.

Mnuchin told reporters in Buenos Aires for the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors that both he and Trump fully support U.S. Federal Reserve independence. Trump has broken with precedent in recent days with comments criticizing the U.S. dollar’s strength and the Fed’s monetary policy.

